SOCAR exports 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Syria annually

17 February 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 350.899 million cubic meters of natural gas to the Syrian Arab Republic, worth $120.085 million.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing data from the State Statistics Committee, gas exports to Syria began following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on July 12, 2025, during the working visit of Syria’s transitional President, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, to Azerbaijan.

The document was signed between the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic. It was endorsed by SOCAR Supervisory Board Chairman Mikayil Jabbarov and Syria’s Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir.

Under the memorandum, all technical preparations for gas transportation have been completed. Exports of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye officially commenced on August 2, 2025.

In the initial phase of the project, Azerbaijan plans to export 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to Syria. The gas will be delivered through the Turkish city of Kilis to power plants in Aleppo and Homs, where it will be used for electricity generation. The project is expected to provide between 1,200 and 1,300 megawatts of electricity generation capacity.

Overall, in 2025 Azerbaijan exported 25.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $8.8 billion. Compared to the same period last year, export revenues increased by $413 million, or 4.9%, while export volumes decreased by 585 million cubic meters, or 2.3%.