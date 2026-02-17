Honored Artist Bahram Bagirzade hosts autograph session for young readers [PHOTOS]

17 February 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Bahram Bagirzade has hosted a special autograph session at Park Bulvar, AzerNEWS reports.

During the event, the beloved author signed each book personally, taking the time to chart with the visitors and share a few words of encouragement with young readers.

The books like "Azerbaijani Tales", "Novruz Holiday", "Ramadan", "Hello, Baku" and many others provide an insight into Azerbaijani history, culture and traditions.

The atmosphere was lively and joyful at the meeting. Everyone left feeling warm and happy, cherishing the memories of a truly special event.

Note that Bahram Bagirzade is a well-known Azerbaijani actor, showman and publisher.

He is also a key member of the legendary KVN team "Parni iz Baku", one of the most successful and well-known teams of the 20th century.

Bahram Bagirzade is a member of cultural organizations, including the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, the Azerbaijan Photographers Association, and the Society of Caricaturists.