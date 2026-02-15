Syrian amy secures al-Shaddadi base

15 February 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian Arab Army has taken control of the al-Shaddadi military base in Hasakah province, northeastern Syria, following coordination with US officials, the Defense Ministry’s media department announced, AzerNEWS reports.

The handover was completed after formal arrangements were made with US authorities.

This follows a similar development at the al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria.

On February 12, the Defense Ministry announced that Syrian forces had assumed control of al-Tanf after coordinating with US officials, with army units securing the facility and its surrounding area.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the withdrawal of US troops from al-Tanf after nearly ten years of presence, while emphasising that US forces remain ready to respond to any ISIS threats and continue supporting partner-led efforts to prevent the group’s resurgence.