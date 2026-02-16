UK may ban social networks for under-16s in 2026

16 February 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Access to social media for people under the age of 16 could be banned in the UK as early as 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

According to government sources, the ban may come into effect this summer, following the completion of consultations on the matter. The restrictions would cover not only traditional social networks but also AI-powered chatbots. Additionally, online platforms could be required to enforce limits on the amount of time children spend on endless-scrolling apps, aiming to curb digital overuse.

On the evening of February 15, the Cabinet of Ministers announced that urgent legislative work would begin on February 16 to amend the Law on Internet Security. According to a statement from the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, “the government will swiftly close legal loopholes and ensure all AI chatbot providers comply with their obligations to combat illegal content” under the law.

Starmer highlighted London’s actions regarding the Grok chatbot, developed by American billionaire Elon Musk’s xAI company. The government stated that these efforts “have sent a clear signal that no platform will have a free pass.” In excerpts from a speech scheduled for Monday, Starmer added, “Today we are closing the loopholes that threaten children and laying the groundwork for future protections. We are acting to safeguard children’s well-being and help parents navigate the digital minefield of social media.”

As reported by The Times, the prime minister plans to use so-called “Henry VIII powers” to accelerate the process. Named after the English monarch who reigned from 1509 to 1547 and could change laws via royal decree, these powers allow the government to amend regulations through by-laws without full parliamentary approval.

“These powers enable us to respond to research findings and technological developments within months, rather than waiting years for new legislation to pass through Parliament,” the government stated. Experts warn that while this approach allows for rapid action, it also concentrates significant power in the executive branch, raising questions about oversight and transparency.

The proposed measures have sparked debate among parents, educators, and tech companies. While some welcome stronger protections for children, others worry that an outright ban may limit young people’s ability to develop digital literacy skills in an increasingly connected world. Social media platforms, meanwhile, may face new technical and legal challenges as they adapt to stricter rules and time limits for minors.

The UK could become one of the first countries to impose such sweeping restrictions, potentially setting a precedent for how governments balance child safety and digital freedom in the age of AI.