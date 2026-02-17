Azerbaijani referee receives new CEV appointment
International referee Eldar Zulfugarov has received a new appointment from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.
He will serve as the first referee in today's CEV Women's Champions League play-off match in Greece between Olympiacos S.F.P. and Italy's Numia Milano.
The second referee for the match will be Hungarian official Agnes Batkai-Katona.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.
The federation was founded in 1991 and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.
The main goals of the AVF are to promote volleyball across the country, support youth and grassroots development, improve coaching and officiating standards, and achieve consistent success at the international level.
The federation works closely with clubs, schools, and regional organisations to expand participation and raise the overall quality of the sport.
