Sunday February 15 2026

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in Munich Security Conference posted on his social media accounts [VIDEO]

15 February 2026 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Germany was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

The post reads:

"Official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Federal Republic of Germany (13-15.02.2026)".

