Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in Munich Security Conference posted on his social media accounts [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Germany was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.
The post reads:
"Official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Federal Republic of Germany (13-15.02.2026)".
President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the Federal Republic of Germany (13-15.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/BcFAZO94lB— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) February 15, 2026
