Belgrade hosts 1st meeting of Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia [PHOTOS]

15 February 2026 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia has commenced in Belgrade, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!