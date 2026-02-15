Ukraine's ex-energy minister detained trying to flee Ukraine

15 February 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Ukraine’s former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko was detained Sunday while attempting to cross the country’s border, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said, AzerNEWS reports.

“Today, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives have detained the former Minister of Energy as part of the ‘Midas’ case,” the agency said in a statement, referring to a giant corruption scandal in the country’s energy sector that rocked Ukraine last year.

NABU did not name Halushchenko in its statement, but he served as the country’s energy minister and resigned in November.

“Initial investigative proceedings are ongoing, carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and court sanctions. Details to follow,” the NABU added.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Halushchenko was pulled from a train after border authorities acted on requests from NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Halushchenko was one of several ministers who resigned in 2025 as NABU unveiled a massive money-laundering scheme, which investigators say was orchestrated by Tymur Mindich, an ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Authorities allege the plotters ran a $100-million kickback scheme at Energoatom, siphoning off funds and prompting public outrage amid widespread power outages caused by Russian attacks. Investigators said Halushchenko personally benefited from the scheme.