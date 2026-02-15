Thousands rally in Munich as Iranian unrest echoes abroad

15 February 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A large-scale demonstration was held in Munich on February 14, drawing around 250,000 Iranians, according to German police cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, AzerNEWS reports.

The protest, one of the biggest Iranian opposition rallies in Europe in recent years, underscored growing anger within the Iranian diaspora over the situation in Iran.

Protesters carrying Iranian flags were seen arriving continuously throughout the day, with subway stations around Munich filled with chants and slogans calling for change. The demonstration was reportedly called by Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah, who was also said to be present at the rally.

Speaking to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a protester named Athena, who traveled from Milan to attend the demonstration, said the ongoing violence in Iran was taking a heavy toll. “It’s very sad to say that they, we, are paying the price, that these young people are dying every day. Blood is being shed, it’s very sad,” she said, adding that she has relatives and friends in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Similar demonstrations are expected to take place in Los Angeles and Toronto, reflecting the global dimension of the Iranian protest movement. The Munich rally came amid heightened international attention on Iran, as negotiations between Tehran and Washington are reportedly ongoing.

US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for the protesters in Iran and has said he may intervene to protect them, although Washington has not endorsed Pahlavi or any other opposition leader living in exile.

Pahlavi, speaking at a press conference on February 14, called on Trump to take concrete action in response to the unrest. A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Iran’s former crown prince, adding to the diplomatic attention surrounding the opposition figure.

While the United States has voiced support for protesters inside Iran, it has so far stopped short of backing a specific political alternative, maintaining a cautious stance as talks with Tehran continue.