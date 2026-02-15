Azernews.Az

SOCAR’s first major project in Serbia takes shape as gas power plant near niš advances

15 February 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The gas-fired thermal power plant planned near the Serbian city of Niš will become the first major joint project of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Serbia, with work on the project already under way, AzerNEWS reports.

