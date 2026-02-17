Pentagon plans mobile nuclear reactor test

17 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Department of War is preparing to test a mobile nuclear reactor designed for military applications, AzerNEWS reports.

The project is being developed in partnership with the United States Department of Energy, combining defense and civilian nuclear expertise.

According to official plans, on February 15, 2026, a next-generation nuclear reactor will be transported by a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III from March Air Reserve Base in California to Hill Air Force Base. From there, it will be moved to the San Rafael Energy Research Center for a series of tests and technical evaluations.

The mobile reactor is part of a broader effort to develop small modular reactors (SMRs) capable of providing reliable, carbon-free power in remote or strategically sensitive locations. Unlike traditional large nuclear plants, SMRs are compact, easier to transport, and designed with enhanced safety systems. For the military, such reactors could power remote bases, radar installations, or emergency operations without relying on vulnerable fuel supply chains.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance announced that Washington plans to supply small modular reactors to Armenia as part of a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. The initiative is expected to support Armenia’s energy security and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Experts note that while mobile nuclear technology offers strategic and environmental advantages, it also raises questions about safety, security, and non-proliferation. If successful, however, the project could mark a significant step toward more flexible and resilient energy systems — both for defense purposes and for civilian use in the future.