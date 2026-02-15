15 February 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Israeli government approved Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's proposal to restart registering "extensive" areas of the West Bank land as "Israeli territory" for the first time since 1967, it was shared in a statement on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the statement, the Israeli Justice Ministry's Authority for Registration and Settlement of Land Rights will be allowed to oversee settlements, receiving "a dedicated budget" for this.

Israel's attitude toward the West Bank drew international criticism, with United States President Donald Trump himself previously saying that he opposes the annexation of the area.

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas called on the international community to give a "firm" response to Israel, as such actions represent "serious violations" of international law.

Between 1917 and 1948, the land was under British mandate. Upon 'Israel’s' founding, unclaimed land became state property, while Jordan controlled Judea and Samaria and recorded some ownership rights. About one-third of land in the area was registered during these periods. Following 'Israel’s' capture of the territory in 1967, land registration was halted for nearly six decades.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Defense Minister 'Israeli' Katz will oversee the registration effort. Due to its legal complexity, the process will be slow and partial. The government aims to register 15% of Area C by 2030, initially focusing solely on areas without existing ownership claims.

An administrative structure will be set up under the Land Registration and Settlement Authority, with regional offices managing local operations.

A central goal is to halt parallel Palestinian Authority registration efforts in Area C, which officials say violate Oslo agreements. Government documents warn that the Palestinian process, though lacking legal recognition, is rapid and resource-intensive, risking future disputes and consolidating realities on the ground.