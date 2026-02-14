Three killed in post-election clashes in Bangladesh as BNP secures parliamentary majority

14 February 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Three people were killed and three others injured in violent clashes between rival political groups following the announcement of parliamentary election results in Bangladesh, AzerNEWS reports.

An explosion occurred early on February 14 in a village house in Chapainawabganj district while improvised explosives were being assembled. The blast caused the brick walls of the house to collapse and tore off its tin roof. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two individuals from the rubble, while three injured persons were hospitalized.

In a separate incident in Munshiganj district, located about 30 kilometers from the capital, Dhaka, a young man died after sustaining fatal injuries during clashes between opposing political supporters.

The violence erupted after preliminary results were announced for the February 12 parliamentary elections. According to initial vote counts from 297 constituencies, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured 209 seats, surpassing the 151-seat threshold required to command a majority in the 300-member parliament.

The BNP’s main rival, the Jamaat-e-Islami Party, won 68 seats, according to the preliminary results. The outcome marks the BNP’s return to power after a 20-year absence.

Alongside the parliamentary vote, a referendum on constitutional reforms was also held. Official figures indicate that 68 percent of voters supported the proposed amendments.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the incidents, and investigations into the clashes and explosion are ongoing.