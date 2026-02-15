Rubio repeats US is not leaving NATO

15 February 2026 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated on Sunday that Washington has no intention to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Speaking at a joint press conference with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Rubio underlined that the US already has "thousands and thousands of troops" deployed in NATO countries, AzerNEWS reports.

He went on to say that Washington isn't threatened to see the alliance grow its own capabilities, "in conjunction with the US," adding that that is a positive thing. Rubio noted that the US doesn't want Europe to be dependent. "The stronger the NATO members, the stronger the alliance.

We want the alliance to be so strong that no one will ever challenge it," he underscored.