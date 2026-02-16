Azernews.Az

Nakhchivan’s GDP edges up at start of 2026, following years of steady growth

16 February 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In January 2026, gross domestic product (GDP) production in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic amounted to 113,805.1 thousand manats (about $66.9 million), a 1.6 per cent increase compared with January 2025, AzerNEWS reports.

