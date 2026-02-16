Former US President Obama says aliens are ‘real' [VIDEO]

16 February 2026 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

In a wide-ranging interview published Saturday, former President Barack Obama confirmed what many have been waiting for: aliens are, in fact, real. They’re aren’t being kept in Nevada’s Area 51, however, AzerNEWS reports.

Progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen asked Obama the question outright during “a little bit of a lightning round” in an interview on Cohen’s “No Lie” podcast published on Saturday.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama responded before adding that they are not being kept in Area 51.

“There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he added.

When asked what question he wanted answered first when he became president, Obama told Cohen, “Where are the aliens?”

Aliens and whether they exist have long been an area of interest for Americans – so much so, that Congress has held hearings in 2024 regarding UFOs and whistleblower reports. A UFO whistleblower recently said President Donald Trump had been briefed on secret UFO programs and information about extraterrestrials.

A 2025 poll found that nearly half of Americans believe the federal government is hiding evidence related to UFOs.

There were no follow-up questions from Cohen, and Obama didn’t expand any further. Obama’s comments – much like those made by witnesses and lawmakers during Congressional hearings – remain unverified.

While the alien question came during a more light-hearted part of Obama’s conversation with Cohen, the former president also responded to the controversial video posted on Trump’s Truth Social account earlier this month.

“I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling,” Obama told Cohen.