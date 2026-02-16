Nigar Narimanbayova's works captivate art enthusiasts in Paris [PHOTOS]

16 February 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Nigar Narimanbayova has captivated the audiences at the ART CAPITAL 2026 exhibition, held at Grand Palais, one of Europe's and the world's most prestigious art venues, AzerNEWS reports.

Her artworks, continuing the creative legacy of her mentor, Vidadi Narimanbayov, were presented at the esteemed Salon des Artistes Français, where only pieces selected by a jury of academicians are exhibited each year.

Among the highlights, her artwork "Little Fairy" has drawn particular attention from visitors, showcasing her delicate style and deep engagement with contemporary and traditional influences.

For the fifth consecutive year, Nigar Narimanbayova has represented Azerbaijan at this legendary salon, making her the country's only recurring exhibitor.

ART CAPITAL is recognised as one of the largest and most influential contemporary art projects in Europe and worldwide, making the artist's repeated participation a notable achievement for Azerbaijani art on the global stage.

This year, the fair brought together more than 3,000 artists from around the world.

The exhibition featured painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation art, and more, creating a rich dialogue between classical forms and cutting‑edge contemporary work.

Established in 1881, the Salon des Artistes Français is considered the legal heir to the historic Paris Salon, created three centuries ago by French kings and the Académie des Beaux-Arts.

Exhibiting in this salon is widely regarded as a mark of prestige and international recognition in the art world.