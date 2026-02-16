Suspicious envelope found at Israeli PM Netanyahu's office

16 February 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A suspicious envelope arrived at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday, Israeli news sources confirmed, AzerNEWS reports.

The envelope was examined by Israel Police forensic laboratory personnel on location, who eliminated the possibility of an explosive. It was then sent to a biological laboratory in Ness Ziona.

"Suspicious signs arose during tests of an envelope that was received," the Security and Emergency Division in the Prime Minister's Office stated. "It has been taken care of according to protocol, which has now concluded. It does not represent a danger to any of the workers."

An unnamed source involved in the events told Maariv that within the envelope were ampoules containing an unknown substance.

Envelope sent to Prime Minister found to be harmless

Other suspicious envelopes have been sent to the Prime Minister before.

In November 2025, an envelope was found outside Netanyahu's office. Paramedics and additional forces on the scene ruled out the suspicion that it contained a dangerous substance.