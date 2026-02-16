President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Lithuania

16 February 2026 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda on the occasion of Lithuania's national holiday, AzerNEWS reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Lithuania are united by friendly and cooperative relations. I believe that our joint efforts to further strengthen our bilateral relations, which have good traditions, and to expand our cooperation will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples.

On this holiday, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of Lithuania," the letter reads.