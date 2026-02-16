President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Lithuania
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda on the occasion of Lithuania's national holiday, AzerNEWS reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan and Lithuania are united by friendly and cooperative relations. I believe that our joint efforts to further strengthen our bilateral relations, which have good traditions, and to expand our cooperation will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples.
On this holiday, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of Lithuania," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!