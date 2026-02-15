Pentagon might end partnership with Anthropic

15 February 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has threatened to end its partnership with Anthropic PBC after the company refused to loosen some limitations on how the Pentagon is deploying its artificial intelligence (AI) tools, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Pentagon wants Anthropic to allow it to use the tools for "all lawful purposes," including weapon design and production, intelligence gathering, and on-site operations. Meanwhile, Anthropic refuses to approve the deployment of its models for weapon work and surveillance. Its AI tool Claude even blocked some applications from working.

The day before, it was reported that the Pentagon used Claude while detaining the deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The source noted that, while other options are available, the DoD would find it difficult to replace Claude.