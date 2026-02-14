President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Global Affairs at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Munich

14 February 2026 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

On February 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., in Munich.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the successful partnership between Azerbaijan and the company, which has been ongoing since 2010, and assessed the current state of relations.

The discussion also focused on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. across various sectors of the country’s economy.

The importance of the partnership between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was particularly emphasized.

Headquartered in New York City, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., founded in 1869, is one of the world’s leading global financial institutions. It operates in investment and consumer banking, securities, and asset management, and currently manages assets worth $2.8 trillion across more than 40 countries.