Iran: War with us will be lesson for Trump

15 February 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi stated on Sunday that should the United States engage in war with Iran, this would serve as "a lesson for [US President Donald] Trump."

"If Trump intends to go to war, why is he talking about negotiations?" Mousavi asked during a ceremony, further adding that his comments are "not worthy of a president and are frivolous."

Mousavi went on to say that the lesson Iran would deliver would stop Trump and Washington from "causing [further] trouble in the world."