Israeli Air Force conducts new airstrike in southern Lebanon

16 February 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Israeli Air Force has carried out a new airstrike targeting areas in southern Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

The press service of the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the operation, stating that the strike targeted a member of the Hezbollah in the Hanin area of southern Lebanon. Israeli authorities described the individual as being involved in terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official news agency, National News Agency, reported that Israeli forces also struck an area near a border checkpoint along the Syrian frontier.

According to initial reports, four people were killed in the attack. Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the extent of the damage have not yet been disclosed.

Tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border have remained high amid ongoing regional instability, with periodic exchanges raising concerns about broader escalation.