Great Return continues: Families resettle in Khojavend’s Hadrut and Qirmizi Bazaar [PHOTO]
Following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale return of internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation continues in a phased and systematic manner.
According to AzerNEWS, another stage of resettlement has commenced today in the Hadrut and Qirmizi Bazaar settlements of the Khojavend district.
Under this phase, 10 families comprising 47 people are returning to Hadrut, while 20 families totalling 91 people are being resettled in Qirmizi Bazaar. The families had been living temporarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of the country.
The relocation forms part of the broader Great Return programme aimed at restoring life, infrastructure, and economic activity in the liberated territories. Extensive reconstruction efforts, including housing, utilities, social services, and transport infrastructure, have paved the way for the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons.
Residents returning to their ancestral lands expressed profound gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided throughout the resettlement process.
They also conveyed appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the soldiers and officers whose courage ensured the liberation of their homeland, and offered prayers in honour of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.
The steady pace of resettlement reflects Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to rebuilding its liberated regions and ensuring that former displaced families can return to their homes in safety, dignity, and stability.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!