Great Return continues: Families resettle in Khojavend’s Hadrut and Qirmizi Bazaar [PHOTO]

16 February 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale return of internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation continues in a phased and systematic manner.

According to AzerNEWS, another stage of resettlement has commenced today in the Hadrut and Qirmizi Bazaar settlements of the Khojavend district.

Under this phase, 10 families comprising 47 people are returning to Hadrut, while 20 families totalling 91 people are being resettled in Qirmizi Bazaar. The families had been living temporarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of the country.

The relocation forms part of the broader Great Return programme aimed at restoring life, infrastructure, and economic activity in the liberated territories. Extensive reconstruction efforts, including housing, utilities, social services, and transport infrastructure, have paved the way for the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons.

Residents returning to their ancestral lands expressed profound gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided throughout the resettlement process.

They also conveyed appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the soldiers and officers whose courage ensured the liberation of their homeland, and offered prayers in honour of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.

The steady pace of resettlement reflects Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to rebuilding its liberated regions and ensuring that former displaced families can return to their homes in safety, dignity, and stability.