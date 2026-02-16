Azerbaijan Artists' Union holds exhibition dedicated to Maryam Alakbarli [PHOTOS]

16 February 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The opening of a solo exhibition in memory of the talented artist Maryam Alakbarli has taken place at the Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition displayed a total of 46 Maryam Alakbarli's paintings, including abstract works, still life and portraits.

Opening the exhibition, Farkhad Khalilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist, and Professor, gave a detailed overview of the exhibition, noting the artistic significance of the artist's works and emphasising that her work can serve as an example for many artists.

Farhad Khalilov recounted his impressions of Maryam Alakbarli and her solo exhibition in France. The exhibition curator, Elchin Shamilli, spoke in detail about the artist's life and work, her life's journey, the artistic qualities of her works, and the fact that we are dealing with a highly unusual phenomenon in our art.

During her lifetime, Maryam exhibited her works in various countries. Five of her exhibitions were held in Baku. From the first exhibitions of her work at the Art Garden and Qız Qalası galleries to her latest exhibition at the Museum Centre in 2023, she has undergone an incredibly complex journey of development and transformation as an artist.

What is most striking about Maryam's art is its fantastic energy. It immediately captivates and carries you from one piece to the next. It is a new world in which there is no desire to please, alongside a vibrant desire to fully express oneself and reflect one's understanding of everything that surrounds us.

Visitors to the exhibition lingered for long periods before the paintings: the works exerted a pronounced artistic pull, drawing them into a unique space of aesthetic perception and inner harmony. They revealed the integrity of the artist's worldview, based on a subtle sense of composition, light, and emotional balance.

The artist is no longer alive, but her work continues to resonate with viewers. The works on display serve as a reminder of her remarkable talent and significant contribution to cultural life.

Her artworks reflect her unique worldview—bright, emotionally open, and focused on engaging in a sincere dialogue with the viewer.

The exhibition once again confirmed the strong interest in her work among both professional art historians and art lovers.

The exhibition runs until February 24.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Artists' Union