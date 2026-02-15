Vittozzi grabs gold for Italy in women's 10km pursuit at Milano Cortina Games
Italy's Lisa Vittozzi put on a superb display of shooting, hitting all 20 targets to win gold in a thrilling women's 10km biathlon pursuit race at the Winter Games on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.
Norway's Maren Kirkeeide stormed back from two late misses to secure the silver medal ahead of Suvi Minkkinen of Finland, who took bronze.
Lisa Vittozzi has become the Olympic champion in the 10 km biathlon race, with Kirkeide finishing second and Minkkinen in third.
