Vittozzi grabs gold for Italy in women's 10km pursuit at Milano Cortina Games

15 February 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's Lisa Vittozzi put on a superb display of shooting, hitting all 20 targets to win gold in a thrilling women's 10km biathlon pursuit race at the Winter Games on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

Norway's Maren Kirkeeide stormed back from two late misses to secure the silver medal ahead of Suvi Minkkinen of Finland, who took bronze.

