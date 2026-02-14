Azernews.Az

Saturday February 14 2026

Iran’s exports to Azerbaijan decline in first 10 months of 2025

14 February 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan fell in both value and volume during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2025–January 20, 2026) compared to the same period last year (March 20, 2024–January 19, 2025), AzerNEWS reports, citing Iran’s Customs Administration.

