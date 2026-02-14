Russian attacks in southern Ukraine kill 2, injure 7

14 February 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Two people have been killed and seven others injured as a result of renewed Russian attacks on southern Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports, citing Ukrainian media outlets.

According to Ukraine’s Kherson regional military administration head, Oleksandr Prokudin, one person was killed and four were injured in strikes on the Kherson region. He added that the attacks targeted residential areas, and details of the damage are still being assessed.

The Zaporizhzhia region has also come under heavy assault. The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that Russian forces carried out 655 strikes on 41 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours.

“Due to enemy attacks on the Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts, one person was killed and three others injured,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.