AI could replace most office workers within two years, Microsoft executive predicts

13 February 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Artificial intelligence (AI) could replace the majority of office workers over the next two years, according to Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s Chief AI Officer, Azernews reports, citing an interview with the Financial Times.

Suleyman noted that so-called “professional AI” will soon be capable of performing routine tasks for programmers, lawyers, accountants, managers, and marketing specialists. He emphasized that the automation of office functions is likely to happen faster than many anticipate, with algorithms handling a significant portion of intellectual work within 12 to 18 months.

The executive also highlighted that AI development and customization will become widespread and accessible. He believes creating new AI models will become as easy as producing a podcast or maintaining a blog, enabling both companies and individuals to develop solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Looking further ahead, Suleyman predicts that within two to three years, intelligent agents will be able to manage workflows in large organizations, independently analyze data, and make decisions. He also revealed Microsoft’s plans to actively advance its own AI technologies and gradually reduce reliance on OpenAI, aiming for greater independence in model development following contract renegotiations with other companies. The first results of this strategy are expected to emerge by early 2026.