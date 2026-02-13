President Ilham Aliyev gave interview to Azerbaijani TV channels in Munich

13 February 2026 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Azerbaijani television channels in Munich on February 13.

AzerNEWS presents the interview.

REAL Television: Mr. President, thank you for taking the time for us. What will Azerbaijan’s message be at this Munich Security Conference?

President Ilham Aliyev: As always, our message is directed toward cooperation and peace. For the first time, I am participating in this event as the head of state who has already achieved peace. Of course, this issue will certainly be on the agenda here. Therefore, our messages, as always, are very open and clear: cooperation, peace, partnership. Naturally, Azerbaijan’s growing role in security, our capabilities, as well as economic development, energy security, transport, connectivity, artificial intelligence – in other words, all these issues today constitute the world’s main agenda. Today, Azerbaijan is not lagging behind in these areas either.

Public Television: Mr. President, is the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia expected this year?

President Ilham Aliyev: You know that this does not depend on us. Our position has already been conveyed to the Armenian side for many years. The necessary changes must be made to Armenia’s Constitution. As soon as these changes are made, we can sign the peace treaty the very next day. Nevertheless, I believe that peace has already been achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The agreements reached at the Washington Summit – that is, the signed Joint Declaration and the initialing of the peace treaty – amount to de facto peace. The formal side of this depends on Armenia. The sooner changes are made to the Constitution and the territorial claims against Azerbaijan are removed from it, the sooner the peace treaty will be signed.

AnewZ Television: Everybody we have spoken to today has said that the old world order is crumbling and a new world is about to emerge, but it has not emerged yet. Just a few weeks ago in Davos, you signed a founding charter of the Board of Peace, and Azerbaijan is a founding member. In a few weeks, there will be another meeting in Washington. What is your reflection on this institution as a potential element of the new world order?

President Ilham Aliyev: You know, if you remember, I spoke about this, maybe not in detail, but in general, that international law is no longer valid. Many countries simply ignore it, and relying only on international law will not solve your problem. Azerbaijan's example clearly demonstrates this. So, the emergence of a new world order, or a new system of intergovernmental relations, was definitely in the pipeline. The matter was who would take responsibility and make the first step. I think President Trump did a great job in initiating the Board of Peace, an institution with a great future.

Of course, everything will depend on the agenda. As you know, the first summit will take place soon. Everyone is interested in what the summit’s agenda will be and what the outcomes will be. More and more countries are already realizing that they need to reconsider their approach with respect to intergovernmental relations, security, and the functioning of international institutions. We see that the United Nations is totally paralyzed; it will not influence any of these issues. And there is no alternative. Hopefully, we will see more common sense in working together, because the new world order should not mean that “whoever is stronger is right.” The new world order should mean new mechanisms for a civilized world, new forms of relations, and a new international order.

CBC Television: Mr. President, according to the Munich Security Conference program, you are scheduled to participate in a panel session tomorrow dedicated to transport corridors. What role does Azerbaijan see for itself in the formation of transport corridors between Europe and Asia?

President Ilham Aliyev: We have long been initiators in the creation of corridors – beginning with energy, moving to transport, and now extending to electricity and fiber-optics. As our country's potential strengthens and international ties evolve, we are adding new elements to the existing concept of connectivity.

While our oil and gas pipelines can be considered an accomplished fact – though there is a need to expand our gas transport infrastructure – and while rail-related issues are partially resolved, with Azerbaijan facing no major difficulties in ensuring transit shipments or exporting its own products, the Zangezur Corridor will be an additional contribution. We are now specifically focused on electricity cables, fiber-optic cables, and the transportation and transit of data through the development of data centers and artificial intelligence.

We possess many advantages: our geography, close ties with neighbors to both the West and the East, a surplus of electricity, a skilled workforce, and many other benefits. Consequently, Azerbaijan today is a country that is essential to both the East and the West. Given that the country secured its own security and sovereignty through its own efforts, our international standing has naturally grown. Therefore, when we speak of corridors, we must take a broader view: it is not just about railways or highways, but about everything that facilitates connectivity and meets the demands of the modern world.

Thank you.