President Ilham Aliyev meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on February 14.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including the energy sector.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian support provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, particularly for the attention and care shown toward Ukrainian children.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations between the two nations.