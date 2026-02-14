N.K. leader again inspects construction of memorial for troops deployed for Russia's war against Ukraine

14 February 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has again visited the site of a memorial under construction for troops killed while fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine, state media reported Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Kim inspected construction efforts for the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations the previous day after the project broke ground last October, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"He called upon the service personnel, designers and creators, involved in the construction of the memorial museum, to deeply cherish the profound feelings of respect of the Party and people and successfully build the museum into a sacred monument," it said.

It marked Kim's third visit to the memorial under construction after attending last year's groundbreaking and a tree planting ceremony last month.

Since October 2024, North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's war efforts, with thousands believed to have been killed.