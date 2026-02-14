Powerful sandstorm sweeps across Israel, reduces visibility nationwide

14 February 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

A powerful sandstorm has swept across large parts of Israel, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting daily life, Azernews reports.

The storm, driven by strong southwesterly winds from North Africa, has blanketed much of the country in thick dust, creating near-fog conditions in several areas. Streets in residential neighborhoods were covered in sand, with cars and buildings coated in layers of dust.

Authorities warned that the weather conditions could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. The Ministry of Health of Israel advised residents with heart and lung conditions, as well as the elderly, pregnant women and children, to avoid going outdoors and to refrain from intense physical activity.

Sandstorms are not uncommon in the region, particularly during seasonal transitions, but the intensity of the current system has prompted heightened public health precautions. Meteorologists expect conditions to gradually improve once wind speeds subside.