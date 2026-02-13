Int'l Mugham Center presents major work by Uzbek thinker [PHOTOS]

13 February 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center has hosted a presentation of the Azerbaijani translation of "Muqaddimat al-Adab", a seminal work by the renowned Uzbek thinker Al-Zamakhshari, AzerNEWS reports citing the center.

The event marked an important milestone in the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, highlighting the enduring value of Turkic literary heritage.

In his opening remarks, Sahib Pashazade, Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist, and Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan, praised the translation as a significant contribution to promoting the literary legacy of Turkic-speaking peoples.

He noted that the publication released as part of the Center's series of scholarly editions also represents a meaningful addition to the institution’s cultural collaboration with its brotherly nation, Uzbekistan.

The translated work, rendered into Azerbaijani by Professor Tarlan Guliyev, was described as a valuable asset for strengthening Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan cultural ties. It serves not only to broaden the dissemination of literary masterpieces but also to support future collaborative projects. The translation further contributes to preserving shared cultural heritage, introducing the legacy of eminent historical figures, and promoting academically rigorous texts.

During the presentation, several speakers emphasized the wider significance of the initiative. Eldar Ibrahimov, Member of Parliament and Chair of the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Friendship Group, along with academics Nizami Jafarov, Teymur Karimli, and Professor Gizilgul Abdullayeva praised the project as an important opportunity for expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan. They stressed that such initiatives enrich not only literary and cultural relations but also broader ties across multiple fields.

Professor Tarlan Guliyev expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the International Mugham Center and to the scholars present at the event for supporting the publication.

It is noteworthy that the translated work is the first Azerbaijani edition of Al-Zamakhshari's "Muqaddimat al-Adab".

The text was converted from the old script to the modern alphabet by Professor Tarlan Guliyev, and its scientific editing was carried out by academician Teymur Karimli at the Institute of Manuscripts named after Mahammad Fuzuli of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Founded on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the Mugham Center was established in accordance with a presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

Construction of the center began the same year, and the building, recognized today as one of Baku's most distinctive architectural landmarks, officially opened in 2008.

Since then, the Mugham Center has consistently hosted large-scale music festivals and concerts featuring prominent and internationally renowned cultural figures. Alongside its concert activities, the center actively works to strengthen cultural cooperation with countries such as Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and others.

Committed to the preservation and global promotion of Azerbaijani musical heritage, the International Mugham Center continues to expand its activities. Numerous projects are underway aimed at researching, safeguarding, and popularizing the art of mugham.

A landmark achievement was reached in 2025, when the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to receive international status through legislation. This designation has also played a significant role in improving the social and financial conditions of the center's staff, reinforcing its position as one of Baku's leading concert venues.

In recent years, and particularly over the past year, the International Mugham Center has experienced a noticeable increase in interest, especially among tourists attending mugham and ethno-music concerts. During the 9th Mugham Television Contest, the center hosted numerous performances that attracted a wide and diverse audience.

Regular monthly events appeal to both professional musicians and general music lovers. Promotional banners placed around the venue help draw the attention of tourists, many of whom stop during the day to admire the center's impressive architecture while anticipating evening performances.

This growing international appeal was especially evident during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when numerous racing fans and visitors to Baku also took part in the International Mugham Center's rich musical program.