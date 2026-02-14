Passenger plane slides off runway at Kazan airport

14 February 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

A passenger plane slid off the runway at Kazan Airport in Russia. The aircraft, scheduled to fly the Kazan-Moscow route, was carrying 158 people on board, AzerNEWS reports.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated following the incident. After several hours, the passengers were sent to the Russian capital on a replacement flight.

Local prosecutors have launched an investigation into the event. The airline reported that the incident occurred due to slippery asphalt on the runway.

Currently, the Republic of Tatarstan is experiencing adverse weather conditions caused by heavy rainfall, contributing to the unsafe conditions.