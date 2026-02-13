Marco Rubio signals ‘new era’ for US-Europe relations ahead of Munich Security Conference speech

13 February 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described a defining moment and a “new era” in geopolitics as he travels to Europe to deliver a major speech at the Munich Security Conference, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

Rubio will lead the US delegation at the first major international security event since former President Donald Trump sparked tensions by threatening Danish sovereignty over Greenland. His visit comes amid heightened debates about the future of transatlantic relations.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said: “The world is changing very fast right in front of us. We live in a new era in geopolitics, and it's going to require all of us to re-examine what that looks like and what our role is going to be.” He added that Europeans are seeking clarity on the US position and future cooperation.

The conference will address pressing global challenges, including the war in Ukraine, tensions with China, and a potential US-Iran nuclear deal. Around 50 world leaders are expected to attend, discussing European defense, NATO, and the transatlantic alliance at a time when Washington’s commitment to NATO has been questioned.

Last year, US Vice President JD Vance delivered a confrontational speech criticizing European policies on free speech and immigration, triggering a year of strained relations. Rubio is expected to adopt a more measured tone this year.

Tensions between the US and Europe have escalated in recent months, particularly over Greenland. Trump repeatedly claimed the island was vital to US national security, asserting - without evidence - that it was “covered with Russian and Chinese ships.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she plans to meet Rubio to discuss the situation. Many European leaders view the US threats as a watershed moment that has eroded trust between allies.

Ahead of the conference, eight former US ambassadors to NATO and eight former US commanders in Europe issued an open letter urging Washington to maintain strong support for the alliance. They emphasized that NATO is not a “charity” but a strategic “force-multiplier” enabling the US to project power efficiently.

Conference speakers will include French President Emmanuel Macron, who has warned Europe must prepare for greater independence from the US, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose government aims to reaffirm Europe’s strategic role in NATO. UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will also attend, meeting with Merz and Macron before addressing the summit.

Conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger highlighted the challenges facing transatlantic cooperation: “For generations, US allies could rely not just on American power but on a shared understanding of international principles. Today, this certainty is far less secure, raising questions about the future shape of international cooperation.”

As global security dynamics shift, the Munich Security Conference is poised to be a critical platform for redefining NATO’s role, the US-Europe partnership, and the broader geopolitical order.