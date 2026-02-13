13 February 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Recent disclosures from the State Security Service have shed light on a series of shadowy activities involving former Presidential Administration head Ramiz Mehdiyev, ex-Deputy Prime Minister Abbas Abbasov, opposition politician Ali Karimli, and their network, AzerNEWS reports, citing Milli.az.

These individuals are accused of orchestrating actions that undermine Azerbaijan’s statehood. According to the investigation, their network aligned with the interests of foreign intelligence agencies, aiming to disrupt public and political stability and foment conflict within the country.

Ramiz Mehdiyev, long a powerful figure in Azerbaijan’s political landscape, has once again become the focus of public and political scrutiny. His ideological stance over the years often mirrored broader regional geopolitical narratives. Mehdiyev’s statements promoted skepticism toward Western institutions, framed Euro-Atlantic integration as a risk, and advanced the concept of “sovereign democracy.”

This approach appeared to align with the political rhetoric of certain regional powers, illustrating a phenomenon recognized in political science and international security studies as “cognitive alignment.” This term refers to an individual’s positions aligning with external political strategies, even in the absence of direct ties to foreign influence centers.

Evidence including phone calls, voice recordings, and video material exposes the depth of the network’s operations. Recordings of Mehdiyev and his associates, including Qanimat Zahid, and videos detailing Fuad Gahramanli’s dealings with foreign entities, leave little doubt about the network’s intentions. For a country like Azerbaijan, located in a geopolitically sensitive region, ideological and informational lines are directly linked to state security.

The network, coordinated chiefly by Mehdiyev, mobilized various political, informational, and public resources. Its primary objectives included creating social tension, eroding trust in state institutions, and undermining Azerbaijan’s international reputation. In modern times, political struggle extends beyond traditional arenas and increasingly takes the form of information warfare.

During the lead-up to the 44-day Patriotic War, attempts were made across social media and other platforms to sow pessimism about Azerbaijan’s military prospects. Moreover, Ali Karimli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP), reportedly instructed party member Fuad Gahramanli to seize the National Assembly and AZTV administrative buildings.

On the night of July 14–15, 2020, during a public rally in support of the Azerbaijani army, these traitorous elements pursued ulterior motives. They attempted to redirect the crowd to storm the National Assembly and subsequently capture AZTV. Eyewitnesses recall the sudden shift in slogans and confusion during the rally. Many citizens were unaware of the intentions behind these actions. Subsequent investigations revealed that the orders came from the Karimli-Mehdiyev duo, exploiting public support for the military for their own purposes.

Today, those who betrayed their nation await justice behind iron bars, serving as a stark reminder of the perils that clandestine networks pose to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.