Azerbaijani and Armenian NGOs meet in Yerevan for two-day dialogue
A bilateral roundtable bringing together representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil societies is continuing in Armenia as part of the “Bridge of Peace” initiative.
AzerNEWS reports that the two-day roundtable in Yerevan involves public activists and civil society representatives from both Azerbaijan and Armenia. The discussions are being held within the framework of efforts aimed at fostering dialogue between the two societies.
The meeting follows earlier exchanges between civil society groups from the two countries. On October 22 last year, a bilateral roundtable with the participation of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives was held in Yerevan. Subsequently, on November 21, 2025, a delegation of Armenian civil society representatives visited the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.
The ongoing discussions in Yerevan mark another step in continued engagement between non-governmental actors from the two neighboring countries amid broader regional dialogue efforts.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!