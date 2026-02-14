Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister sets 2026 priorities, orders tight winter oversight

14 February 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has instructed strict oversight of logistical support across the Armed Forces during the winter months, as he outlined key priorities for 2026 at a year-end collegial meeting of the Ministry of Defense, AzerNEWS reports.

The minister ordered relevant officials to ensure rigorous supervision of supply issues within army units throughout the winter season. He stressed that all types of reserves created in military units must remain under constant control, while service members’ social and living conditions should be further improved. Psychological and medical support were also placed at the center of attention.

Hasanov highlighted several strategic priorities for 2026, emphasizing the need to further enhance personnel professionalism and raise the level of combat readiness across the troops. He called for increased intensity of training drills and field exercises, as well as improved mastery and effective use of newly commissioned weapons and equipment. The defense minister also underscored the importance of integrating innovative technologies into the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, additional instructions were issued to ensure heightened vigilance, including a more responsible approach to organizing combat duty and troop service. Strict compliance with fire safety and other security regulations during daily service activities in military units was emphasized. In light of colder weather conditions, the necessity of strengthening preventive measures against seasonal respiratory viral infections was also specifically noted.

The ministry further reported that Azerbaijani servicemen participated in 15 bilateral and multilateral international exercises over the past year. Officials stated that the conduct of various types of military drills and intensive combat training sessions significantly enhanced both the combat capability of the troops and the professional level of personnel.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the Armed Forces’ commitment to maintaining high combat readiness standards while continuing modernization and institutional improvements.