Meta’s AI manage profiles after death
By Alimat Aliyeva
Accounts of deceased users on social networks may soon remain active thanks to a new neural network technology, AzerNEWS reports.
According to reports, Meta Platforms, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has filed a patent for an innovative artificial intelligence system capable of maintaining activity on social media even after a person’s death.
The technology would allow algorithms to publish posts, leave comments, react with “likes,” and even engage in private conversations by responding to messages in a way that mimics the user’s communication style. The system could be trained on a person’s past posts, voice messages, and chat history to recreate their digital personality with striking accuracy.
Following this news, discussions about the so-called “dead Internet theory” have resurfaced. Supporters of this hypothesis argue that a large portion of online content is already generated by bots and AI, while genuine human interaction is gradually diminishing. Critics, however, see such technologies not as a threat, but as a new form of digital memorial — a way for loved ones to preserve memories and maintain a symbolic connection with those who have passed away.
