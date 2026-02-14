US Navy surveillance aircraft conduct extended missions near Iranian coast

14 February 2026 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft and an MQ-4C Triton signals intelligence drone carried out hours-long flight operations southeast of Iran’s coastline, according to flight tracking data, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The movements of both aircraft were recorded during the mission.

The MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle was launched from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. Over the course of several hours, it operated in international airspace over the Gulf of Oman, flying near Iranian territorial waters.

Subsequently, a P-8A Poseidon aircraft took off from Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and conducted multiple flights over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital maritime chokepoint for global energy supplies.

The coordinated presence of advanced U.S. surveillance assets in the region underscores heightened monitoring activities in one of the world’s most sensitive waterways, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf.