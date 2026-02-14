President Ilham Aliyev met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in Munich [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Munich on February 14, AzerNEWS reports.

They fondly recalled Kaja Kallas’s visit to Azerbaijan last year and her meeting with the head of state.

The meeting underlined the European Union’s interest in further developing relations with Azerbaijan.

They highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the energy sector, and in this regard, touched upon the significant contributions Azerbaijan has made to ensuring Europe’s energy security.

They emphasized that, in addition to the energy sector, there are broad opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for Azerbaijan–European Union cooperation, ensuring lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.