Azernews.Az

Friday February 13 2026

Pinterest falls on earnings miss

13 February 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
Pinterest falls on earnings miss

Shares of the American social media company Pinterest Inc. plunged more than 18% on Thursday following its latest earnings report, which fell short of market expectations. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Pinterest reported revenue of $1.32 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.41 — both figures below analysts’ forecasts, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more