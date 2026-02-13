Pinterest falls on earnings miss

13 February 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Shares of the American social media company Pinterest Inc. plunged more than 18% on Thursday following its latest earnings report, which fell short of market expectations. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Pinterest reported revenue of $1.32 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.41 — both figures below analysts’ forecasts, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

