Pinterest falls on earnings miss
Shares of the American social media company Pinterest Inc. plunged more than 18% on Thursday following its latest earnings report, which fell short of market expectations. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Pinterest reported revenue of $1.32 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.41 — both figures below analysts’ forecasts, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!