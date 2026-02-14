Quarterfinals begin at Azerbaijan Chess Championship

14 February 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The quarterfinal stage of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship is set to commence today, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Chess Federation.

The Federation noted that in the men’s category, the matchups are as follows: Ahmad Ahmadzadah will face Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli will play Mohammad Muradli, Nijat Abasov will compete against Aydin Suleymanli, and Rauf Mammadov will challenge Read Samadov.

In the women’s category, the games will feature Sabina Ibrahimova versus Ulviya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva against Gulnar Mammadova, Narmin Abdinova facing Turkan Mamedyarova, and Gunay Mammadzada taking on Ayan Allahverdiyeva.

The championship games will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Each player will compete in two games against their opponent. The winner advancing to the semifinals will be determined by a tie-break if necessary.