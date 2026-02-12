Nurdağ–Kahramanmaraş high-speed rail link to boost regional trade

12 February 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu issued a written statement regarding the high-speed rail line that will start from the Nurdağı district in Gaziantep and extend to Kahramanmaraş. He stated that the Nurdağ–Kahramanmaraş High-Speed Rail Line will be connected to the planned 235-kilometer Malatya–Narlı–Nurdağı High-Speed Rail Project.

Uraloğlu said, “We are continuing project studies for the Nurdağ–Kahramanmaraş high-speed rail connection, which we have planned to be 49 kilometers in total length. After completing the project studies, we aim to include it in the investment program and initiate construction works. With this line, we will achieve a significant increase in capacity in both passenger and freight transportation.”

He also noted that the connection in question will be integrated with the ongoing Mersin–Adana–Osmaniye–Gaziantep High-Speed Rail Line. “We will construct the line in a way that is suitable for both passenger and freight transportation. Designed as a double-track, electrified and signalled line suitable for an operating speed of 200 kilometers per hour, the project aims to deliver Kahramanmaraş’s production potential to broader markets and elevate the city to a stronger position within Türkiye’s logistics network. Through the connection to the Mersin–Adana–Osmaniye–Gaziantep High-Speed Rail Line via Nurdağı, we aim to integrate Kahramanmaraş with Eastern Mediterranean ports and major trade corridors,” he said.

Uraloğlu emphasized that many products manufactured in Kahramanmaraş Organized Industrial Zones — particularly textiles, yarn, food products, and construction materials — are planned to be transported by rail to both Mersin and İskenderun ports. He added that this will reduce logistics costs and enhance the competitiveness of regional industrialists.

The minister underlined that the line will directly impact regional production and export capacity. He stated that iron and chromium ore produced in the region will be transported by rail to İskenderun Port and then shipped to international markets. Uraloğlu added that Kahramanmaraş will become one of the cargo collection, transfer, and distribution centers between Eastern Anatolia, the Mediterranean, and Southeastern Anatolia.

“By strengthening railway infrastructure, we will empower the industrial, agricultural, and logistics sectors. We will implement a project that will make a strong contribution to employment and regional development in the long term. As rail transport expands, heavy vehicle traffic on highways will also decrease. In this way, the burden on urban and regional transportation will be eased, while Kahramanmaraş’s strengthened logistics infrastructure will attract new industrial investments as well as warehouse and logistics facilities to the city,” he concluded.