Azernews.Az

Friday February 13 2026

bp invests $3.4 billion in Shah Deniz as 2025 gas production reaches 27 bcm

13 February 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
bp invests $3.4 billion in Shah Deniz as 2025 gas production reaches 27 bcm
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In 2025, bp and its partners invested approximately $3.4 billion in Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field, including $2.315 billion in operating expenditure and $1.087 billion in capital spending, largely directed toward the continued development of Shah Deniz 2, AzerNEWS reports, citing the company.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more