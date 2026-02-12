US Army establishes new foothold in Southeast Asia to ‘contain China’

12 February 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The U.S. Army has established its first rotational deployment in the Philippines, marking a shift toward a more sustained military presence in the region, military analysts say. The deployment is designed to support the Typhon missile system and strengthen measures to contain China, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a post on January 29 on the Defence Visual Information Distribution Service, the U.S. military’s image and video hosting platform, photographs showed exchanges on January 12 between the newly deployed Army Rotational Force-Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, which already maintains its own rotational force in the country.

Isaac Taylor, chief of public affairs for U.S. Army Pacific, emphasized that “the rotational force is not permanently assigned,” but noted that the deployment represents a transition from the “iterative engagement cycle” of previous years to a “more sustained rotational presence, enabling deeper and more consistent collaboration with our Philippine Army counterparts.”