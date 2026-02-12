Peskov: New talks with Ukraine soon
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it expected the next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon and that there was already an understanding about their timing and location, AzerNEWS reports.
Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that US officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami.
“We have a certain understanding (of the details), and we will keep you informed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We expect the next (third) round of talks to take place soon.”
