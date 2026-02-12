President Ilham Aliyev awards military and civilian employees of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Military personnel and civilian employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been honored, AzerNEWS reports.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree recognizing their distinguished service.
Under the decree, the following personnel of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Service were awarded for their exemplary performance of duties and assigned tasks:
With the medal "For the Motherland."
Natig Garayev - Major General
Elmaddin Jafarov - Colonel
Islam Guliyev - Colonel
With the medal "For Military Merit."
Aziz Hidayev - Colonel
Hikmet Abbasov - Major
Samira Aliyeva - Major
With the "Taraggi" medal
Parviz Sadratdinov.
