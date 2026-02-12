Azernews.Az

Thursday February 12 2026

President Ilham Aliyev awards military and civilian employees of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

12 February 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev awards military and civilian employees of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Military personnel and civilian employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been honored, AzerNEWS reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree recognizing their distinguished service.

Under the decree, the following personnel of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Service were awarded for their exemplary performance of duties and assigned tasks:

With the medal "For the Motherland."

Natig Garayev - Major General

Elmaddin Jafarov - Colonel

Islam Guliyev - Colonel

With the medal "For Military Merit."

Aziz Hidayev - Colonel

Hikmet Abbasov - Major

Samira Aliyeva - Major

With the "Taraggi" medal

Parviz Sadratdinov.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more