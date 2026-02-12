Rodriguez: Maduro is Venezuela's 'legitimate president'

12 February 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez told NBC News in an interview posted on Thursday that Nicolas Maduro is the country's "legitimate president", AzerNEWS reports.

"I can tell you, President Nicolas Maduro is the legitimate president. I will tell you this as a lawyer, that I am. Both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent," she stated.

Rodriguez added that as the acting president, she has been very busy. She further mentioned that her team is currently contemplating whether to go to the United States after receiving an invitation.

Talking about Venezuelan political activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, who fled Venezuela back in December 2025, Rodriguez remarked that she doesn't understand the fuss around worries about her life. "With regards to her coming back to the country, she will have to answer to Venezuela: Why she called upon a military intervention, why she called upon sanctions [against] Venezuela, and why she celebrated the actions that took place at the beginning of January."

At his first appearance in court, the deposed Venezuelan leader pleaded "not guilty" to all four charges against him. These include drug-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

When asked for his plea, Maduro said, "I'm innocent. I'm not guilty. I am a decent man." He added, "I am still president of my country."

Asserting her own authority under Venezuela's constitution, she said, "I can tell you I am in charge of the presidency of Venezuela, as it's stated clearly in the constitution of Venezuela."

Immediately after Maduro's capture on January 3, Rodriguez strongly criticised the US military action. Since then, her position has softened. She confirmed that she has spoken twice with Donald Trump and hinted at a possible visit to the United States.

During the interview, Rodriguez also dismissed concerns over opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's safety.

"With regards to her life, we do not understand why there's such a fuss about it," she said. "With regards to her coming back to the country, she will have to answer to Venezuela. Why she called upon a military intervention, why she called upon sanctions against Venezuela, and why she celebrated the actions that took place at the beginning of January."

Machado recently gifted her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump during a White House visit.